How Did Jessica Jones Get Her Super Powers?

After crashing into a military convoy carrying radioactive materials, Jessica's father, mother, and brother die, and Jessica falls into a months-long coma. When she wakes up, she discovers that exposure to radioactive chemicals has given her powers of strength and flight. She's adopted by the Jones family (not Patsy Walker's family), and changes her last name from Campbell to Jones. Jessica keeps her powers a secret until she witnesses Spider-Man in action and is inspired to actually put her abilities to use. In the period of her life before meeting Kilgrave, Jessica worked as a superhero with the codename Jewel.