The Problem With Calling Jessica Jones A Superhero

So instead of running around New York beating up villains, Jessica works as a private investigator. As she explains to her new assistant in season 2 , all she wants is to use her powers to solve easy cases and rack up cash — not to help people in need. In the first episode of season 2, she and her assistant, Malcolm (Eka Darville), interview a series of potential clients. One woman wants Jessica to help track down her missing son. Malcolm urges Jessica to take the woman’s case, but Jessica swiftly dismisses his suggestion. “Let it get personal and the whole thing goes to shit. A good PI needs objectivity. Take the case. Take the clues. Take the cash,” she says.