Jessica’s focus on her case — over the looming catastrophe The Hand promises for New York City — is the major reason the detective doesn’t feel vital, despite the fact she very much should. Every comic book super team needs some semblance of a “leader,” The Avengers have Ironman (Robert Downey Jr.), and it can be argued Daredevil-slash-Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is that for The Defenders. The lawyer has directly fought The Hand before, losing ex-girlfriend Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung) in the process. Now, in The Defenders, Elektra has been resurrected and is The Hand's greatest weapon. Even Matt’s mentor Stick (Scott Glenn) is involved, since he’s dedicated his entire life to fighting The Hand and appears in a number of episodes. Fellow Defender Iron Fist-slash-Danny Rand (Finn Jones) is also directly invested, since The Hand destroyed K'un-Lun, the mystical city where Danny learned Kung-Fu, which he was sworn to protect. Danny's girlfriend Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) was also a member of The Hand. So, not only do Matt and Danny have huge reasons to be a part of this fight, their loved ones are also a big part of this world as well.