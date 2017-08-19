Jess takes the stolen file, which shows information about the Twin Oaks Shipping Company, to find more about its business dealings. She quickly learns it's one of many shell companies, but none of the files seem to provide actual information about what the companies do. Before Jess can investigate further, Hogarth shows up and advises her to stop looking into John's case. John is on a federal watchlist now, and the case is a matter of national security. Jess is still skeptical, though — based on what she heard from John's wife, she doesn't believe he was a terrorist. (In telling her to back off, Hogarth also tells her to "have a drink, or five," which means that Jess is either very skilled at hiding her drinking, or the people in her life haven't been paying enough attention to her habits.)