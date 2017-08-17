It turns out that the operative that Danny attacked was Cole (J. Mallory McCree), a guy from Luke’s neighborhood. Luke thinks that it was near-sighted and unfair that Danny did such a number on him when he’s at the bottom of the totem pole. Danny doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but people with the race and class privilege that Danny has rarely do. Luke implies this when he tells Danny that he has the power to fight the Hand from the top, not the bottom. And when Danny insists that coming from money doesn’t “define him,” Luke is ready with the perfect clap back. “Maybe not, but that kid is sitting in a jail cell tonight and you’re not,” he says. “I know privilege when I see it. You may think you earned your strength, but you had power the day you were born.” BOOM!