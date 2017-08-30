Even without the bionic arm, though, Misty was already a hero in her own right. The Defenders moved slowly at times, but one thing it excelled at was emphasizing the importance of the "sidekicks," i.e. Misty, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). Despite the Defenders' preference for vigilante justice, a lot of their actions wouldn't be possible without Misty's detective work. Claire has helped bandage the superheroes up more times than we can count, and Colleen didn't need any help from Iron Fist (Finn Jones) while decapitating Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez).