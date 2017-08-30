Spoiler alert: This post contains details from the finale of Netflix's The Defenders. Read at your own risk!
Luke Cage season 2 is officially in production! And fans are thrilled with the first set photo, released by Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday. The image shows Luke Cage (Mike Colter) with Misty Knight (Simone Missick) — and the picture says a thousand words.
Fans of the original Marvel comics know that Misty has a bionic arm given to her by none other than Tony Stark himself. As EW points out, the prosthetic gives her super-strength, along with other powers.
Still, there's no guarantee that all of that will be true of the Netflix series. For one thing, it's unlikely that Iron Man will make an appearance in the show. If he is her benefactor, the arm's origin will probably be alluded to in a wink-wink way, along the lines of how Daredevil and Jessica Jones addressed "the incident," a.k.a. the major Avengers battle that destroyed Hell's Kitchen.
Advertisement
Plus, we've already seen a major departure from the original source material — in the comics, Misty loses her arm in a bombing. In Netflix's Marvel universe, Misty loses her arm during the Defenders' fight with The Hand.
Misty Knight was already a standout Marvel Netflix character but now they went and gave her the comics-accurate bionic arm? OH HELL YES! pic.twitter.com/WKvTRam77u— Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) August 29, 2017
Even without the bionic arm, though, Misty was already a hero in her own right. The Defenders moved slowly at times, but one thing it excelled at was emphasizing the importance of the "sidekicks," i.e. Misty, Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick), Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor). Despite the Defenders' preference for vigilante justice, a lot of their actions wouldn't be possible without Misty's detective work. Claire has helped bandage the superheroes up more times than we can count, and Colleen didn't need any help from Iron Fist (Finn Jones) while decapitating Bakuto (Ramón Rodríguez).
Aside from Misty's new arm, the photo is also notable because Luke isn't wearing any yellow. The Netflix costumers usually dress Luke in yellow T-shirts or a gold-hooded sweatshirt as a nod to the original Power Man costume. The Defenders was very, very heavy on the costume color differences among the four leads, so it's not insignificant that Luke is decked out in dark colors here. We'll have to wait until Netflix releases new photos for more clues about season 2 — but until then, it's great to see that Misty will be playing a major part in the next season.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement