Story from TV Shows

Sense8 Fans, Rejoice: Netflix Is Bringing The Series Back — Sort Of

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Murray Close/Netflix.
After plenty of angry tweets from fans who wanted more than two seasons of Sense8, Netflix has decided to bring the TV show back. Kind of.
In a move that's sure to excite fans who were disappointed with the season 2 finale's devastating cliffhanger, Netflix will air a two-hour Sense8 finale special. It's not a renewal for season 3 — the show is still canceled — but at least we'll have the answers to some of our burning questions from season 2. Namely: Where's Wolfgang?
If the finale news isn't enough, Netflix even gathered the show's actors together for a video to promote the special. The characters perform 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up," before the video reveals the news: "It's happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster."
Advertisement
Lana Wachowski, who co-created Sense8, also published a statement acknowledging the fans' response to the cancelation.
"The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting," she wrote in the statement, which was shared on the Sense8 Twitter account. "It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year. After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know."
Naturally, plenty of fans tweeted their excitement about the show's special finale.
The Sense8 finale will likely air sometime in 2018, according to Variety. It's not the only Netflix series to get the axe as of late — Girlboss, The Get Down, Bloodline, and Marco Polo have also been canceled.
Read These Stories Next:
Sick Of TV? These Shows Will Get You Addicted All Over Again
Netflix Has A Secret Page & We Are DYING
17 Amazing Tricks Only Netflix Pros Know
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series