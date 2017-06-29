After plenty of angry tweets from fans who wanted more than two seasons of Sense8, Netflix has decided to bring the TV show back. Kind of.
In a move that's sure to excite fans who were disappointed with the season 2 finale's devastating cliffhanger, Netflix will air a two-hour Sense8 finale special. It's not a renewal for season 3 — the show is still canceled — but at least we'll have the answers to some of our burning questions from season 2. Namely: Where's Wolfgang?
If the finale news isn't enough, Netflix even gathered the show's actors together for a video to promote the special. The characters perform 4 Non Blondes' "What's Up," before the video reveals the news: "It's happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster."
Advertisement
There are sensates within these walls, too. #WeAreTheGlobalCluster pic.twitter.com/uU3qfY9sM3— Netflix US (@netflix) June 29, 2017
Lana Wachowski, who co-created Sense8, also published a statement acknowledging the fans' response to the cancelation.
"The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting," she wrote in the statement, which was shared on the Sense8 Twitter account. "It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix's (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year. After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know."
Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0— Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017
Naturally, plenty of fans tweeted their excitement about the show's special finale.
i can't believe that sense8 is actually coming back like you don't understand how grateful and happy i am pic.twitter.com/YxaG1lzJX5— sense8 (@sense8pics) June 29, 2017
TO ALL THE HATERS WHO SAID THE SHOW IS DEAD pic.twitter.com/Yjd4PqdT9Y— Sense8 Daily (@s8daily) June 29, 2017
I HAVE NEVER BEEN MORE HAPPY IN MY ENTIRE LIFE #sense8 pic.twitter.com/BLp5QETESD— rachel? (@rachel___gray) June 29, 2017
The Sense8 finale will likely air sometime in 2018, according to Variety. It's not the only Netflix series to get the axe as of late — Girlboss, The Get Down, Bloodline, and Marco Polo have also been canceled.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement