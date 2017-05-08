"It's all my fault," past-Angelica hisses at Will. Call me crazy, but this seems to be an indication that Angelica the Cluster-Mom isn't as innocent as the sensates once thought. Meanwhile, present-Angelica goes in for a smooch with Whispers. Let that sink in. Previously, they were on opposite sides. Right? Whispers was the evil kill-the-sensates man and Angelica was the ethereal woman who appeared in fuzzy flashbacks to remind the sensates of their origin. Past-Angelica worries that the "neurograft" won't work. (I looked up neurograft for us all, and here's what I can surmise: This has something to do with fusing one brain atop another brain. Presumably, this operation could make a non-sensate into a sensate, or vice versa.) Alas, it seems it did work, because there's a zombie-like man with a scar on his head walking toward another anonymous lab member. Zombie man slaughters him with a cleaver; Whispers crows with delight. My understanding of this is that Zombie Man is actually just a pleb who's been served with sensate powers so that Whispers can use him as, well, a Zombie Man.