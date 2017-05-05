Jamie Clayton: "So I discovered the show via an article that was written — I think it was either Variety or The Hollywood Reporter — but it was in 2013. They released the story that Netflix had bought this show called Sense8 from Jay and the Wachowskis and I forwarded the article through an email to my agent, and wrote in the email, 'I wanna be on this show.' She has the email printed in her office. And then it wasn't even until a year later that they started the casting process and some producers and casting people reached out to my agents to find out where I lived and what my availability was for the following year. And, no, actually, I think the article was 2012! Because it was 2013 that they contacted me. And then we were on the road for all of 2014 — God, it's all ages ago now. Anyway, I auditioned like a pretty standard procedure. I sent a tape in and then I met them in person and then months later I did chemistry tests. They cast a really wide net for Nomi. They did international auditions. They auditioned girls everywhere. You know, Lana really wanted to see as many girls as she could so she could really feel confident that she had gotten the right Nomi. And it was me!"