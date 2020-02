Parasite Is A Wild, Thrilling Film & Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen

In a perfect world, you’d go into this movie knowing absolutely nothing about it. And yet, it’s been hard to escape the hype around Parasite, ever since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. And I’ll admit, I was sceptical. A movie that sustains a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after over 100 reviews, wins the Cannes Palme D’Or by unanimous vote, sells out festival screenings in minutes, and causes people to wait in line for standby tickets four hours in advance, has a lot to live up to. But director Bong Joon-ho’s (The Host, Okja ) latest film really is that good. So good, in fact, that it’s the kind of movie that marks time. There is your life before Parasite, and your life after Parasite. It didn't go on to win awards at the SAGs Golden Globes and BAFTAs for nothing.