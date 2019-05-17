Here Are The Best Dressed Stars At Cannes 2019

Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the most fashion-forward. Celebs pull out their most memorable designer looks for the event, whether they're attending the amFAR gala or a star-studded movie premiere. To put it plainly, France's most highly acclaimed independent film festival is one big parade of the very best in red carpet fashion.
From now until the 25th, everyone from Margot Robbie to Cannes regular Penelope Cruz will be hanging out in the French Riviera. Unfortunately for Lady Bird fans, we're unlikely to see the beloved Greta Gerwig-Saoirse Ronan-Timothée Chalamet trio this week for their upcoming flick, Little Women, but even so, we're still expecting one hell of a sartorial turnout this week.
To kick off Cannes Film Festival in style, we're bringing you all the best looks from this week's many red carpet moments. Suffice to say that after you click through, you won't be underestimating the Cannes red carpet ever again.