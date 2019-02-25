We’ve watched every movie, predicted every win and argued over what (and who) our favourite celebs should wear to earn the unofficial title of best dressed. After a season packed full of surprise performances, unexpected hosts (or lack thereof) and disappointing snubs (where are all the Eighth Grade noms?), the award show supreme is finally here, and we’ve got very high expectations.
Let's get one thing straight right now: the red carpet is the real main event — especially on Oscars night. Where the Grammys invite sartorial risks and celebs could probably show up to the SAGs in jeans and a T-shirt, the Academy Awards are all about glamour. Who will show up donning new Celine (Lady Gaga and Lucy Boynton for round two)? What surprise trends will make their debut (sadly no bibs without Timothée in attendance)? Will suits return as the replacement for gowns (we're looking at you, Emma Stone)? There's only one way to find out.
Ahead, we're calling out the best and most trophy-worthy looks of the night. Share your best dressed list in the comments below.