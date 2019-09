The Met Gala Goes To Camp: Here's All The Over-the-Top Looks From The Red Carpet

The Met Gala kickstarts a four-month-long exhibit put on by the Costume Institute at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's theme, based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay , " Camp: Notes On Fashion ", is all about "the love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." So naturally, we're expecting attendees to go completely over the top with their red carpet looks. After all, if Cardi B and Rihanna can take even a Catholic-themed dress code and make it fashion, we can't imagine what they'll do with a theme literally dedicated to outrageousness.