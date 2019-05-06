How To Watch The Met Gala Red Carpet So You Don't Miss A Single Camp Look

Today is the first Monday in May, which means fashion's biggest night is upon us. Tonight, celebrities from all over the world will descend upon the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City for the 2019 Met Gala. This year, the theme is Camp: Notes on Fashion, which means the carpet is sure to be extra. (With Lady Gaga co-hosting, I'm hoping we'll see a revival of her truly #iconique meat dress.)
What time does the Met Gala start?
In years past, guests have started arriving between 6 and 7 p.m., so be sure to tune in around then if you don't want to miss a single look.
Is the Met Gala on TV? What channel is it on?
What happens at the Met Gala stays at the Met Gala, unfortunately. But while the star-studded party itself isn't televised, the red carpet is — and that's the most exciting part, since, unlike your Oscars, Grammys and the like, everyone really, truly just comes for the fashion and nothing else. You can catch red carpet coverage on E! from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, featuring Giuliana Rancic and Elaine Welteroth, who will be broadcasting live from 30 Rock, and Zuri Hall, who will be reporting live from the carpet.
There will also be tons of post-Gala recapping on E! on Tuesday, May 7, starting at noon. And Live From E!, which begins at 2 p.m., will be available to watch on Facebook Live and eonline.com as well. Plus, E! News on Tuesday night at 7 will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Kris Jenner's Met Gala prep.
You can get E! on Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, PS Vue, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and Sling, all of which have free trials if you're looking to try out a subscription for the occasion.
Is there a Met Gala red carpet live stream?
If you don't have cable, fear not! There is hope for you yet. You can stream E!'s coverage on @ENews' Twitter and Facebook, the E! News app, and eonline.com starting at 7 p.m. ET, with The Rundown's Erin Lim, Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester, and Frankie Grande.
And as the host of the Met Gala, Vogue will also provide a live stream on its Facebook page as well as exclusive coverage on its website.
Where is the Met Gala?
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, of course! The event is held to benefit the museum's Costume Institute. It's invite-only, and only about 550 people get to go (all of whom must have Anna Wintour's seal of approval). But lucky for us commoners, the Camp exhibit opens to the public on Thursday and will be on display through September 8.
Who should I follow for Met Gala coverage?
The best place to watch might actually be Instagram — where stars and press (like our very own Channing Hargrove!) are sure to be Instagram Story-ing all carpet long. Same goes for the Met's official Instagram, which will definitely showcase all the lewks of the night. Also, the bathroom selfies. Be on the lookout for them, as they are plentiful. (The Gala has a strict no cellphone rule, so stars often cheat by piling into the bathroom for huge group mirror shots. It is epic.)
