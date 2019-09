10 Camp Runway Looks We're Dying To See At The Met Gala

To mentally prepare for the fashion event of the year, we're making 10 bets of our own and calling out the couture looks that will make the biggest, campiest splash at this year's Met Gala. To start, we went straight to the source: Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, "Notes on 'Camp ." According to Sontag, "The whole point of Camp is to dethrone the serious. Camp is playful, anti-serious." And what's more playful than Haute Couture?