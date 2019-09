The 35 Best Looks From Haute Couture Week

This season, the week’s designers stayed true to their brand identities: Chanel with its signature tweed, Iris Van Herpen with their mystical butterfly shapes, and Givenchy with Waight Keller’s sleek architectural pieces. That’s another appeal of Couture Week: designers have the lightness of just designing for themselves relative to the pressures of their ready-to-wear collections. We found our new daily affirmations à la Viktor and Rolf, and shed a tear (virtually, we mean, with Celine Dion ) while looking through Valentino’s romantic collection celebrating femininity.