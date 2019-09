Celine Dions Is All Of Us Watching Valentino's Couture Show

Over 40 Black models took to the runway (thanks to casting director Patrizia Pilotti — who deserves a raise!), including Naomi Campbell, who walked in the Italian fashion house's show for the first time in 14 years. Campbell wore a delectable sheer black gown designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She was the finale in a parade of red carpet-worthy looks we can already imagine Tracee Ellis Ross wearing during award show season. There were feather capes and bright satin pants; voluminous draping, sequin overcoats, jumpsuits that resembled watercolor paintings, sheer floral tights with appliques, and floor-length sweeping gowns. Vogue called the show couture season's most interesting so far. It's no wonder that Celine Dion cried, honestly.