The Internet Still Loves Lady Gaga's Reaction To Who Inspired Her Golden Globes Dress

Sure, the 2019 Golden Globes happened on Sunday, but we're still talking about the award show, and frankly, so are all of you. It didn't take long after the A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet, before all over Twitter, the hot takes started coming in about what she was wearing and why. We, too, were guilty of reporting Gaga's periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture gown from the Italian fashion house's fall 2018 collection held sentimental meaning.
The internet assumed the singer was paying homage to Judy Garland's character in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, whose role Gaga reprised, earning a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. Garland also wore a periwinkle dress with voluminous sleeves but that's where Gaga's says the similarities between the two looks end. In fact, when Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell showed Gaga a picture of Garland's dress, the singer was caught off guard in the best way.
.@LadyGaga knew she could trust Bradley Cooper from the moment they first sang together. ? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x5zFTe1l9q— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 7, 2019
Of course, it didn't take long for the internet to meme Gaga's reaction, ranging from how one would respond when confronted with tweeting thirst to what happens when someone stumbles upon private info.
when my dad raids my phone n i forget to delete a convo pic.twitter.com/JOiL0yZxDW— Ⲫⲏⲫⲏ ? (@fifyy01) January 10, 2019
job interviewer: it looks like you tweeted here “i would let jake gyllenhaal suffocate me with his thighs”? what’s that about— ⚡️ ?????? ⚡️ (@rhollingstones) January 9, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/gDkswJZiiT
Me after accidentally sending a text ABOUT someone TO that person and getting confronted pic.twitter.com/hOwu0HdNX3— Mitchell Moffit (@mitchellmoffit) January 10, 2019
when I die and have to explain my tweets to God pic.twitter.com/caXSAWDIiU— ????? (@burningviolence) January 10, 2019
Trump during his campaign: MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL! ?— Nene ? (@garbagewh0re) January 9, 2019
Trump now: pic.twitter.com/qJMRnKGsiP
friend: didn’t you say you were done with them?— marta (@_okmarta) January 9, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/Q7N03hMEEh
And though Lady Gaga did not take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress (the film did win for Best Original Song for "Shallow), we think going viral makes this look a winner.
