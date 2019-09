The Internet Still Loves Lady Gaga's Reaction To Who Inspired Her Golden Globes Dress

Sure, the 2019 Golden Globes happened on Sunday, but we're still talking about the award show, and frankly, so are all of you. It didn't take long after the A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet, before all over Twitter, the hot takes started coming in about what she was wearing and why. We, too, were guilty of reporting Gaga's periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture gown from the Italian fashion house's fall 2018 collection held sentimental meaning.