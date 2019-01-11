The Internet Still Loves Lady Gaga's Reaction To Who Inspired Her Golden Globes Dress

The internet assumed the singer was paying homage to Judy Garland's character in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, whose role Gaga reprised, earning a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. Garland also wore a periwinkle dress with voluminous sleeves but that's where Gaga's says the similarities between the two looks end. In fact, when Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell showed Gaga a picture of Garland's dress, the singer was caught off guard in the best way.