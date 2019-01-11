Story from Fashion

The Internet Still Loves Lady Gaga's Reaction To Who Inspired Her Golden Globes Dress

Channing Hargrove
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images.
Sure, the 2019 Golden Globes happened on Sunday, but we're still talking about the award show, and frankly, so are all of you. It didn't take long after the A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet, before all over Twitter, the hot takes started coming in about what she was wearing and why. We, too, were guilty of reporting Gaga's periwinkle Valentino Haute Couture gown from the Italian fashion house's fall 2018 collection held sentimental meaning.
The internet assumed the singer was paying homage to Judy Garland's character in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born, whose role Gaga reprised, earning a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. Garland also wore a periwinkle dress with voluminous sleeves but that's where Gaga's says the similarities between the two looks end. In fact, when Entertainment Tonight's Nancy O'Dell showed Gaga a picture of Garland's dress, the singer was caught off guard in the best way.
Of course, it didn't take long for the internet to meme Gaga's reaction, ranging from how one would respond when confronted with tweeting thirst to what happens when someone stumbles upon private info.
And though Lady Gaga did not take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress (the film did win for Best Original Song for "Shallow), we think going viral makes this look a winner.
