Céline Dion Explains Why Her Next Move Is A Kids' Clothing Line

So, we had to know more: We spoke to Dion herself about Célinununu and how it came to fruition amidst her busy performance schedule, what she has to say to those who've called it "satanic" to the reason behind its gender-neutrality that involves a story about a trip to Disneyworld with her own children, and more. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer (reminder: she's sold over 250 million albums worldwide) has a lot to say about the impact fashion has on people from a young age — and what better message than letting little ones find their individuality on their own terms, through their own style? Click through the slideshow ahead to hear Dion speak her truth and to see some of our favorite looks.