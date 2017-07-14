It's good to be Celine Dion. That's what the recent photos of the "My Heart Will Go On" singer are screaming, and girl, we hear you. Queen Celine is spending some time in Paris, but she's not exactly hiding from the paparazzi beneath a beret and big sunglasses. In fact, it's the exact opposite. Dion is donning some very extra outfits, and it's downright aspirational. (Oh, and did we mention she's wearing them while sitting pretty on top of a car? Yeah. This is happening.)
Naturally, Twitter is freaking out over Dion's many amazing photos. This lady is just chilling — specifically, with her foot sticking out of a sunroof.
While we can't all be as incredibly extra as Dion, we can oggle at all of her incredible pics. Click through to check out some of the best.