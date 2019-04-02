What Is The Met Gala’s Camp Theme Exactly?

But that's not all: Fashion's biggest night will be co-chaired by Lady Gaga, the self-dubbed 'artpop' queen herself, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci's all-but-elusive creative director and reviver of high-fashion camp Alessandro Michele. (With that information alone, you can definitely count on an Elton John appearance and maybe a Cher cameo, too.) Of the decision to go from something as serious as religion to something as supposedly light as camp, especially right now, Bolton feels the timing couldn't be more right. Though its opening night usually draws bipartisan criticism in terms of what unfolds on the red carpet, the exhibition itself doesn't disappoint when it comes to tackling real world topics that, yes, impact the world of fashion.