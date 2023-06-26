"SPF in makeup does not offer anywhere near the protection of regular sunscreen," says Dr. Lim. That's because we tend not to apply enough of it. Dr. Lim suggests using about three-quarters of a teaspoon or two finger-lengths of sunscreen for the face and neck. However, it's unlikely any of us are applying this much makeup. I learned that you’d be lucky to get an SPF of 4 to 8 from a typical makeup application, while dermatologists recommend an SPF of at least 30.