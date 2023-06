SPF 30 blocks approximately 97% of UVB rays, while SPF 50 filters out approximately 98% of UVB rays. "This is the burning wavelength," adds Dr. Lim. "Remember the letter 'b' for 'burn'." He adds that, ideally, SPF 50 will allow you to stay in the sun 50 times longer than you would be able to without protection before getting sunburned, assuming you have applied the recommended 3 to 4 mL of sunscreen for the face and neck. That said, plenty of us do not apply enough sunscreen. "Most people apply only 20 to 50% of the recommended amount," confirms Dr. Lim, which is why it's important to bear in mind the simple two-finger application rule and to top up your sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are sweating or swimming.