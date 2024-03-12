7 Face Sunscreens Spiked With Skincare Ingredients

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Wearing sunscreen every single day, even if you're not leaving the house, is one skincare rule that everyone should live by. Though it may sometimes feel like SPF is extolled in the same way that using a hyaluronic acid/vitamin C/retinol/[insert active ingredient here] serum is, SPF is non-negotiable. According to every dermatologist we've ever spoken to, if you're using active ingredients to improve your skin (or reverse the signs of sun damage) but you're not wearing SPF, you may as well throw your other products in the bin.
Wearing SPF every day has been shown to protect against cosmetic concerns such as premature ageing and sun spots, but studies have also shown that consistent sunscreen use can reduce some skin cancers — specifically, melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). As for reducing sun exposure, the Cancer Council says this: "In laboratory conditions, when used as directed, SPF30 sunscreen filters 96.7% of UV radiation and SPF50 filters 98%."
The good news is, you don't have to choose between using an effective face sunscreen or skincare. In recent years, skincare brands have stepped up their game by introducing sunscreens that incorporate skincare ingredients or have cosmetic benefits (whether through ingredients that claim to brighten the skin, or by spiking the formula with iridescent particles that shimmer in the light). Now, you can use one product to achieve multiple goals, or layer to your heart's content.
Ahead, we've collated a few broad-spectrum serum sunscreens that do just that.