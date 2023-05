The early aughts ushered in a new crop of popular products: the Buf Puf was replaced with Clarisonic, another method of scrubbing your skin into oblivion, while the moisture-zapping original Proactiv three-step system was marketed as a must for those with acne. Exfoliating acids and retinoids were sold at incredibly high percentages in poorly stabilised formulas. (Rouleau recalls leaving a pure 20% glycolic acid gel on her skin for 10 minutes before rinsing and wiping her face with a damp washcloth per the instructions, leaving her with oozing skin that later scabbed over due to the utter annihilation of the skin cells. Yikes.) Retin-A (a brand name for tretinoin ) hit the mainstream in the early ‘90s after the FDA approved it for the treatment of photodamage from the sun — but when the news spread rapidly of its off-label use for treating wrinkles, everyone and their mums wanted to get their hands on it, unaware of how drying and sensitising it could be when used improperly. Then, our generation grew up on facial scrubs with jagged bits of walnut shells or apricot pits (you know the ones, cough).