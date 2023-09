Like honey, propolis comes from bees — it's a mix of tree sap and beeswax that bees use to make their nests with (you’ll often see it nicknamed as “bee glue”). “It's very rich in antioxidants, is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial too, [so] it's been used for centuries in traditional medicine to heal wounds,” Kwon explains. “It’s another ingredient that’s long been used in classic K-beauty formulas because of how it works on scarring, pigmentation, and texture concerns. [It also] calms sensitivities and protects skin from sun damage all in one.” For oily or acne-prone skin, Kwon recommends By Wishtrend Propolis Energy Boosting Essence , as a gentle, daily essence that helps balance skin’s pH levels and even texture. “I use it to treat any breakouts or when my skin is exceptionally problematic,” she says.” For dry skin, she spotlights Dr. Ceuracle Royal Vita Propolis 33 Cream . (Like Kwon I’ve started using this as a rich, indulgent last step in my night routine, the inclusion of royal jelly boosting its super-hydration properties); and I’m From Honey Mask . “This is the ultimate wash-off mask because there’s real honey used in the formulation, so it feels rich and creamy. It targets dry, flaky skin but it doesn’t leave any stickiness once it is rinsed off,” says Kwon.