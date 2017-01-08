This Is Why Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Green Goop

Color-correcting creams are a true blessing from the beauty gods. Skin looking a little hungover and yellowish? Dab some purple on it. Got a breakout? Try pale green. Eyes showing the signs of a sleepless week? Swipe a peachy hue under 'em. But when you’re lazy or short on time, playing color theory doesn't sound so appealing. We feel you. Enter Dr. Jart’s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, which just might be the fastest way to dull redness, brighten your complexion, and cover hyperpigmentation. The treatment itself looks like something you might find on the inside of a Venus Flytrap — green, goopy, and putty-like. (But don't worry, it adjusts to a beige tone right after you smooth it on.) Keep in mind that it's not a makeup product; it goes on as your last skin-care step and offers enough hydration to allow you to skip your moisturizer, plus sun protection and ingredients that fight inflammation and speed up wound healing. How's that for a multi-tasker? But with every seemingly perfect thing, there comes a downside. Because it changes to a beige hue, instead of adjusting to your individual skin tone, it's not super-subtle on darker skin tones. Hopefully in the future, an advanced version will emerge that works for everyone.
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, $52, available at Sephora.
