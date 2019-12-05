I Got A “Glass Skin” Facial In South Korea — & This Is What I Looked Like After

I don't typically refer to my skin as "transparent" or "translucent," but in South Korea, a trend dubbed “glass skin” has become synonymous with just that: a texture that’s so incredibly dewy and healthy, it looks as smooth as glass. Of course, one doesn’t just wake up one day with glass skin — unless maybe you're a toddler. In fact, it requires a lot of upkeep by way of multi-step routines and frequent facials.
And while I can’t say I’ve got my “seven skin” toner application down, or a routine that involves any more than three products, I can say I went straight to the home of the trend for my first glass skin-inspired facial.
Accompanied by Sarah Lee, co-founder of K beauty skin-care brand Glow Recipe, we visited O’racle Spa in Seoul, her go-to spot for a glow-inducing treatment. Two masks, LED lights, and lots of misting later, I emerged with hydrated, smooth, and dare-I-say clear skin. But was it glassy? You’ll have to watch the video above to see for yourself.
Advertisement