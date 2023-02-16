Which Dyson Hair Tools Are Actually Worth It? An Investigation

To say that Dyson’s suite of hair styling tools is wildly expensive is like saying water is wet. The range consists of three top-of-the-line tools which start at $429.99 and top out at $599.99
A brief history lesson: in 2016, Dyson made the industry-upending announcement of the Supersonic hair dryer — and truthfully, the category has never been the same since. Until then, Dyson was known as an expert in all things airflow — vacuums, air purifiers, and the like. The beauty breakthrough was only the beginning, though. Just two years later, the brand unveiled the first generation of the Airwrap, a category-defying, multi-functional tool that dried and styled hair in a single step. Most recently in March of 2020 (welp), the Corrale, Dyson’s interpretation of the classic flatiron, debuted.
There’s no question that these tools are all winners in terms of design and innovation — but given their lofty price tags, it’s an investment that you would understandably want to last for years. With that in mind, I decided it's high time to revisit how Dyson's tools have held up over time. I’ve reviewed countless beauty products and gadgets, but only after weeks (or at most, months) of initial testing. While such is the case with brands having limited samples to share with editors and influencers prior to launch — and likely not to change anytime soon — it does only offer a limited view of a product's performance. However, now that Dyson products have been officially on the market for quite a while, I can now give you the rundown on how these high-end products perform over time
Without any further ado, keep scrolling for a vibe check on my very own trio of (generously gifted) Dyson tools — and which ones I think have stood the test of time.
Years Owned: Five
Frequency Of Use: 2-3x a week
I'll go right in and say it: The Supersonic, in my opinion, is by far the best Dyson hair tool for your buck. I've had mine (a limited-edition purple colorway) for about five years, and I still am impressed at how fast it manages to dry my hair. To call it a blow dryer almost seems insulting to its beauty. While I try to air-dry my hair after using my Aquis towel, I still end up using it a few times a week. (I also use it on my dog for his post-bath blowout.)
Even with regular use, my Supersonic is still in pretty good condition and only has some minor scuffs. My most-used attachment is the Gentle Air one, but I use the diffuser a lot too to help define my waves (and also lessen the intensity of the airflow on my dog) as well as the flyaway-taming one that launched in 2021. The Supersonic also ranks as Dyson's least expensive (but still really expensive) tool, making it a great entry-level option for anyone wanting to try a Dyson hair tool.
Verdict: Worth the splurge. No notes.
Years Owned: Four
Frequency Of Use: 1x a month
I feel extremely guilty admitting to rarely using my Airwrap, so please don't drag me in the comments. While I, like the rest of the internet, can't get enough of TikTok Airwrap tutorials, I have to admit that it's so much effort (for me at least) changing the attachments and manipulating the device. I absolutely love how the Airwrap makes my hair look, but at the end of the day, it's not easier than styling my hair with a curling iron. (In fact, I'd argue that it's more difficult for me, personally.)
I got my Airwrap about four years ago with the original suite of attachments. (It is, however, compatible with the new-and-improved ones, which you can purchase separately.) I prefer the brush attachments more than the curling barrel ones since I find that the brushes make it easier to dry and style my extremely thick hair. Again, that's likely a matter of personal preference.
The Airwrap retails for $600, which is so, so expensive — and only Dyson could make a tool that people would readily fork over six Franklins for. It's truly a showstopper gift — and I by no means dislike mine —but I think that it's best suited for folks who style their hair on a daily basis (I do not) and therefore may be concerned about long-term damage. The Airwrap is much gentler on hair than conventional hot tools, and that may be part of why it's so expensive: It's an investment in hair health as much as it is for styling purposes. That said, mine has held up beautifully and is still like new even after four years of albeit minimal use.
Verdict: Worth it if you're a frequent heat styler, pass if you're a low-maintenance B.
Years Owned: Three
Frequency Of Use: 1x week
Compared to the buzz that the Supersonic and Airwrap frequently garner, the Corrale feels super slept on. I'm here to say that it sort of is and isn't. On one hand, it has completely replaced my previous flatiron for a couple reasons: For starters, the fact that it's cordless is an absolute game-changer. Nothing makes me feel like a completely liberated woman like being able to do my hair from anywhere in my apartment. It also manages to smooth out my unruly mane within a few passes, which I can't say for any other flatiron I've ever tried.
That all said, it's a bit heavier than straighteners you might be used to because it has a built-in battery pack — I recently started lifting weights, so this is personally not a huge deal, but one that is worth noting. I will say that for $500, it's a really expensive straightener. You can technically do those cool-girl S-waves with it too, but I can never manage to make it look as good as with a curling iron. Again, that's 100% user error on my part, but the gist is that, unlike the Supersonic and Airwrap, it's not the sort of tool that has myriad attachments to achieve myriad things. In that sense, the value element just isn't as strong for me.
Verdict: As much as it breaks my heart, I say pass and save your pennies for the Supersonic or Airwrap — unless you've literally flat-ironed your hair every day since 2006.
