Which Dyson Hair Tools Are Actually Worth It? An Investigation

There’s no question that these tools are all winners in terms of design and innovation — but given their lofty price tags, it’s an investment that you would understandably want to last for years. With that in mind, I decided it's high time to revisit how Dyson's tools have held up over time. I’ve reviewed countless beauty products and gadgets, but only after weeks (or at most, months) of initial testing. While such is the case with brands having limited samples to share with editors and influencers prior to launch — and likely not to change anytime soon — it does only offer a limited view of a product's performance. However, now that Dyson products have been officially on the market for quite a while, I can now give you the rundown on how these high-end products perform over time