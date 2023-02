Which Dyson Hair Tools Are Actually Worth It? An Investigation

I'll go right in and say it: The Supersonic , in my opinion, is by far the best Dyson hair tool for your buck. I've had mine (a limited-edition purple colorway) for about five years, and I still am impressed at how fast it manages to dry my hair. To call it a blow dryer almost seems insulting to its beauty. While I try to air-dry my hair after using my Aquis towel , I still end up using it a few times a week. (I also use it on my dog for his post-bath blowout .)Even with regular use, my Supersonic is still in pretty good condition and only has some minor scuffs. My most-used attachment is the Gentle Air one, but I use the diffuser a lot too to help define my waves (and also lessen the intensity of the airflow on my dog) as well as the flyaway-taming one that launched in 2021. The Supersonic also ranks as Dyson's least expensive (but still really expensive) tool, making it a great entry-level option for anyone wanting to try a Dyson hair tool.Worth the splurge. No notes.