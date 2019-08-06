8 Hair Towel Wraps To Cut Your Air-Dry Time In Half

There are two types of people in the world: Those who swear by using a different towel for face, body, and hair, and those who ascribe to a one-towel-fits-all approach. I'm from the former camp, and have found that in addition to speeding up air-dry time and reducing frizz, investing in a hair towel wrap can be a total game-changer if you're trying to give up your regular blow-dry. After all, heat damage adds up!
Whether made of cotton, microfiber, or sustainable textiles like bamboo, hair towel wraps are shaped to fit perfectly when twisted and secured on the top of your head. What's more, they're often woven in patterns that work to better absorb moisture. From Amazon cheap thrills to luxury brands, here are the best ones now.
