These Hair Towel Wraps Will Cut Your Air-Dry Time In Half

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.



There are two types of people in the world: those who swear by using a different towel for face, body, and hair, and those who subscribe to a one-towel-fits-all approach. I'm in the former camp, and have found that in addition to speeding up air-dry time and reducing frizz, investing in a hair towel wrap can be a total game-changer if you're trying to give up your regular blow-dry. (After all, heat damage adds up.)