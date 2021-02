This Dyson Gadget Made My Space (& My Nose) Less Stuffy

If you don't suffer from allergies, then you, my friend, are an elite specimen of a human being. Allergies have ruled most aspects of my life and, apparently, the lives of 50 million other sniffly Americans ( according to the AAFA , they're the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S.). Although many of us have spent the majority of our time over the past year stuck at home, allergens have found a way. Instead of worrying about outdoor irritants, our focus shifted to indoor air quality — examining all the potentially harmful compounds to teeny-tiny particles or dangerous odors that could be hanging around and entering our airways. "Reducing exposure to substances in the environment around us that trigger allergy and asthma symptoms are important. Eliminating these indoor triggers is a great place to start,” Kenneth Mendez, CEO & President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , explained. And thus, my pursuit for a quality air purifier began. After prodding around the internet for a highly-reviewed option, I settled on the cult-favorite Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Fan Heater . Below, read about my experience with what many shoppers claim to be the best heater-slash-purifier of all time. I've included it all from a full rundown of the esteemed gadget's bells & whistles to personal photos I snapped in my now-purified home and my final feelings on its allergy-fighting worthiness as a $$$ investment.