This Dyson Gadget Made My Space (& My Nose) Less Stuffy

Dyson has an Auto feature where the purifier will automatically draw in and release more air for faster purification, making it seamless to leave on while running errands or working. I tapped Sam Railton, Senior Design Engineer at Dyson, for more insider info on this. "Since most indoor pollutants are invisible to the naked eye, the sensing capabilities become crucial in maintaining a constant level of clean air. We simply wouldn’t notice increased pollution indoors until the air quality became really poor, so a Dyson purifier on auto mode can take care of this for you," he explained.