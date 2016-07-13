Story from Makeup

The Latest Makeup Trend Is Out-Of-This-World Cool

Samantha Sasso
First it was fake freckles, then came rainbow freckles, and now a whole new universe of faux spots is opening up. Called galaxy freckles, the makeup trend brings new meaning to having your head in the clouds, or being starry-eyed. While they may seem like something only a creative Coachella fan would wear, these interstellar looks are popping up all over Instagram.
The idea originated from the account of @qinniart, whose feed is filled with inspiring illustrations, many of them depicting girls with colorful locks and otherworldly visages. One of his photos specifically caught the eye of another Instagrammer, @adrimermaid, who became interested in bringing this ethereal beauty vision to life. She used Mehron Paradise Paints to craft the look — and she has the skill to not only create the gorgeous makeup art, but also to make it look effortless. Side note: She also has some intensely skilled Harley Quinn looks, if you're a Suicide Squad fan.
Since then, other starry-cheeked photos have been popping up all over our feeds. If you want to be amazed — or just want to discover some ridiculously pretty makeup — look up the #galaxymakeup hashtag. You'll be off in your own little world for hours, exploring the planetary makeup masterpieces.
