Please unmute? Thanks (•‾⌣‾•)و ̑̑♡ Starry Freckles, 1 min ver✨ ~ Instagram has 1 minute videos now and I can finally use it!!😍 So here's a #throwback. This is the only vid I have that hits closest to 1 minute, which was originally exported for Facebook 😁. Cause of my dailies I can't really paint for videos these days 😅. I'll try my best to make time in the future 😊 🎵Music - fragile dreams by Joe Hisaishi #tbt Ps. Mostly done in gouache, with a little watercolour mixed in. Yes, even the stars.

A video posted by Qinni (@qinniart) on Apr 14, 2016 at 9:11pm PDT