If you want the easiest nail art of your life, call on Caption's Art Screens. Before you start stamping, make sure you apply a coat of polish. Let it dry, then reach for the nail art screen and stamp. Take another shade of polish and use it to paint a coat over your desired pattern on the screen. Then, using the card that comes in the package, scrape the layer of polish off the screen to reveal the pattern underneath. Pick up your stamp and push it into the pattern. Then, stamp it over your nail in a rolling motion. Repeat on every nail — or just a few — and finish with a layer of topcoat to seal your work.Sure, beauty stamps aren't an essential part of my beauty routine, but they sure as hell make it a lot more fun. Have you tried any? Tell us in the comments, below.Tattoo Stamp, $12, available at Milk Makeup Art Screens, $29.95, available at Dermstore