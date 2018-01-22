How To Copy This $54 Cult Lipstick — With 4 Drugstore Dupes

If you type the word "dupe" into Google, the definitions that pop up are largely negative: "Noun. A victim of deception." "Verb. To deliberately confuse or scam someone." In the beauty world, though, the discovery of a dupe can be entirely positive. A dupe, or a product that resembles the color or formula of another, is a testament to the fact that in the big world of makeup, there are plenty of options — and you don't need to spend a paycheck's worth of cash just to get the look you want.