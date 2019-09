How To Copy This $54 Cult Lipstick — With 4 Drugstore Dupes

Over the past few weeks, I've tested dozens of lipsticks in search for dupes to my favorite TF hues: Bruised Plum (a deep berry with a satiny finish) and Dominic (a deep, matte red). While none of them will give me quiiite the same princess feeling that Tom Ford's lipsticks do, some are matches in formula, while others are near carbon copies of shades. And since Ford's lipsticks aren't designed to be ultra long-wearing, the alternatives hold up in the longevity department, too. See 'em all in action in the video above and subscribe to Refinery29's YouTube channel for more videos like this.