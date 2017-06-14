Story from Beauty

Andreja Pejić Shines In Summer's Most Magical Makeup Trend

Alix Tunell
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Anairam
Multi-dimensional, powerfully feminine, highly in-demand, Pride-friendly. If you don't know whether we're referring to holographic makeup or supermodel Andreja Pejić, well, that's the point. What better summer trend to showcase on the model famous for breaking down barriers, challenging the status quo, and changing perceptions is there than this one? Call it unicorn if you insist; she certainly fits the bill.
Ahead, see how makeup artist Katie Mellinger turned Andreja's eyes, lips, and cheeks into light-reflecting, color-changing magic.
To learn more about Andreja's powerful story, click here.
Special thanks to ROOT, BKN.
Glitter Makeup Holographic Trend Iridescent Rainbow
BeautyCelebrity BeautyMakeupModels
written by Alix Tunell
Photographed by Anairam at Walter Schupfer Management; Styled by Rachael Wang; Makeup by Katie Mellinger; Hair by Jerome Lordet; Nails by Julie Kandalec using Nails Inc at Bryan Bantry Agency; Modeled by Andreja Pejić at The Society Management; Photographed by Anairam

More from Beauty

R29 Original Series