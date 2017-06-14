Multi-dimensional, powerfully feminine, highly in-demand, Pride-friendly. If you don't know whether we're referring to holographic makeup or supermodel Andreja Pejić, well, that's the point. What better summer trend to showcase on the model famous for breaking down barriers, challenging the status quo, and changing perceptions is there than this one? Call it unicorn if you insist; she certainly fits the bill.
Ahead, see how makeup artist Katie Mellinger turned Andreja's eyes, lips, and cheeks into light-reflecting, color-changing magic.