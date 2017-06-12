In honor of the New York City Stonewall riots back in 1969, June is officially the month of LGBTQ pride. And you can count on plenty of people to celebrate accordingly, whether that means walking in a pride parade or donning a rainbow-inspired beauty look. This weekend, Sophia Bush took the latter to an entirely new level with the creation of her "My Little Pony" ponytail.
Thanks to celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, the Chicago P.D. actress went from everyday woman to unicorn princess — and it is epic. Bush posted the photo of her finished look to Instagram and, let’s just say, she worked that rainbow hair. Check it out for yourself, below.
She captioned the picture: “#MyLittlePridePony, a hair story featuring yours truly, created by @chadwoodhair. Happy Pride my loves! ??❤️?????�� #PRIDE#LoveIsLoveIsLove #Equality.” As you can see, Bush's trademark auburn hair was transformed into a cascading ponytail of rainbow extensions that are vaguely reminiscent of the horse's tail in My Little Pony. But that's not all: Wood also weaved several hair piercings down the center of Bush's head and, to top it off, drew on two thick strips of pink glitter from her temples all the way up to her ponytail’s base.
Just when we thought we were reaching unicorn beauty fatigue, this look is bringing us back to square one. After all, what better month to embrace the mystical creature if not this one? Now all we're waiting for is a celebrity transformation into the Babadook, and then we'll be really set.
