Pierced Braids Are The Coolest Way To Step Up Your Hair Game

Piercings are having a moment — but not quite in the way you might expect. One of the most interesting interpretations we've seen? Pierced braids. Hair genius Guido Palau kicked off Paris Couture week this summer with metallic accents, and Hollywood stylists like Chris Appleton are continuing to make hair rings the It accessory for celebs.
For anyone who feels that braids have become ubiquitous, this is an unexpected way to switch things up. Click through to see our favorite pierced plaits, and let us know what you think of the looks in the comments below.
For anyone who feels that braids have become ubiquitous, this is an unexpected way to switch things up. Click through to see our favorite pierced plaits, and let us know what you think of the looks in the comments below.