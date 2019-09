Beauty lovers everywhere are already well-acquainted with Milk’s original (not to mention Instagram famous) highlighting stick. And up until now, there was only one shade: Supernova . It’s the essential look for the party-goer — holographic, with an iridescent purple sheen. It flatters every skin tone and gives your otherwise mundane a hit of light. But let’s be real here, lilac highlighter isn't necessarily something you want to wear every day, and with summer on the horizon, some of us are on the hunt for a more wearable glow. Which is exactly what the brand's new stick delivers.