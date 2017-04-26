Update: Good news: Milk Makeup is offering customers the chance to shop the new peach shade on its site early. Head to Milk's site today before midnight to stock up. But no worries if you miss your chance, the new shimmer stick will be available for everyone on May 2.
These days, if your highlighter can’t be seen from outer space, then you’re not doing enough. But sometimes ultralight beams are best when they're in a Kanye West song — not on your cheekbones. And while there is no shame in loving glow palettes and glitter, for the average person, it's okay to prefer a subtle highlight, too. That's where Milk Makeup’s brand-new Holographic Stick comes in.
Beauty lovers everywhere are already well-acquainted with Milk’s original (not to mention Instagram famous) highlighting stick. And up until now, there was only one shade: Supernova. It’s the essential look for the party-goer — holographic, with an iridescent purple sheen. It flatters every skin tone and gives your otherwise mundane a hit of light. But let’s be real here, lilac highlighter isn't necessarily something you want to wear every day, and with summer on the horizon, some of us are on the hunt for a more wearable glow. Which is exactly what the brand's new stick delivers.
While Supernova looked like the highlighter of choice for an alien who calls the Moon home, the newest shade, Mars, is almost the polar opposite. Warm, rich, with peach undertones and iridescent flecks — it's surprisingly easy to wear. Call it the anti-highlighter for people who don't want frosted cheekbones. Even better, the creamy pigment blends into skin like butter and leaves behind the kind of shimmer anyone would love. Check it out for yourself below.
