8 Pro-Approved Highlighters For A Gorgeous Glow

We're going to let you in on a little secret: Most of those #wokeuplikethis selfies and model-off-duty makeup looks you see aren't 100% product-free. The fact is, that enviable, lit-from-within glow and those cheekbones that reflect beams of light don't come from drinking lots of water and getting enough sleep. No, that's the subtle work of a really good highlighter.
A single swipe of the stuff has the power take your look from so-so to out-of-this world, but not all highlighters are created equal. Instead of making you go through the trial-and-error process, we rounded up the sticks and powders we rely on for radiance. Hey, we all need a little help sometimes. Your secret's safe with us.
