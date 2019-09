There are two types of people in the makeup world: Those who occasionally get down with a few swipes of skin shimmer , assigning it the "if I have time" slot in their routine, and those who live and breathe the highlight , treating it with the same respect as all other basic human needs, like shelter and water. (There are also people who hate highlighter all the time, but we're not concerned with them at the moment.) No matter which camp you fall in, we bet you can agree with us on this: Anastasia Beverly Hills' coveted Glow Kit has the power to change everything.