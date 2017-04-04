The shade names are almost as otherworldly as the metallic pigments themselves: Spectra (a muted plum) could double as your new smoky eye secret weapon; Eclipse (a rosy champagne) lends your skin the subtlest hit of sheen; Orion (a sky blue) swipes on with mirror-like shine; Luna (a moody lilac) is a deeper version of your favorite lavenders; Lyra (a peachy coral) has equal parts red and blue undertones to flatter any complexion; Helia (a yellow-gold) is just as iridescent as it looks. Even better, the copious amounts of shimmer make the hues so reflective, it's like walking around with your own personal lighting team — each shade responsible for adding juuuuust the kind of dimension any room you're in would require.