8 Cult Highlighters Pros Swear By

Long before highlighters flooded the aisles of Sephora, makeup artists found other ways to make skin look brighter and more luminous. (Marilyn Monroe's makeup artist even slathered Vaseline on her skin for a dreamy effect under the stage lights.) These days, highlighting has gone mainstream — times 1,000. Strobed cheeks are as much of a statement as a bright lipstick or a smoky eye, and there's never been a better time to find a formula that's just right for you.
The latest stick formulations are made with hydrating oils, which help pearlescent particles to become one with the skin instead of beading on top. So-called highlighting “glotions” are built to blur fine lines as they illuminate. And strobing creams not only give Insta-ready high planes, but make shoulders and clavicles pop. Whether you're trying to get a subtle J.Lo glow or go for a high-wattage effect, let these tools light the way.
