Too Faced can be credited for bringing the unicorn trend to the beauty world. And while the glitter-filled fad has become a bit overplayed thanks to countless launches of blinding holographic highlighters, rainbow-horned brush sets, and a dewy eye cream that reminds us of the magical creature's snot, Too Faced is popping in now to remind us that it's not quite over.
Yesterday, we spotted a product teaser on the brand's Instagram featuring four never-before-seen Spring 2018 lipsticks that claim to be infused with the tears of angels, fairies, mermaids, and of course, unicorns.
Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced co-founder and chief creative officer, likes to give fans sneak peeks (or #sneakypeeks, as he calls them), on his personal Instagram page. From a radiance-boosting peel-off glow job glitter mask to a liquid lipstick that looks like melted gold, Blandino has been building up excitement for Too Faced's holiday launches recently, so it was a surprise when he dropped something with a 2018 launch date.
Advertisement
The photo shows four boxed lipsticks, all with the same La Créme Mystical Effects Lipstick branding and rainbow detail, so we're guessing we can expect iridescent finishes. Where they differ is the shade names. There's a blue box for unicorn tears, a white holding angel tears, peach for fairy tears, and green glittery scales for mermaid tears. “Get ready to cry happy tears! #tfsneakypeek #UnicornTears #AngelTears #MermiadTears #FairyTears??✨ ? #spring18,” Blandino captioned his post.
Now, we patiently wait for the (likely) rainbow-tinted swatches. Whether we like it or not, it looks like all things mythical are here to stay.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement