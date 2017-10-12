Here's How To Shop This Crazy-Good Sephora Sale One Day Early

Another week, another one of Sephora's almost-too-good-to-be-true Weekly Wow sales. But, instead of having this week's selections out on Thursday, the beauty store has blessed its loyal customers by releasing the list of items for sale one day early. According to Allure, RachelBT from Sephora's beauty community offered up the good news so shoppers can get their carts ready before the mad rush tomorrow.
This go-round, every single item on the Weekly Wow is 50% off. That's a major discount for beauty products, which rarely go on sale at all, much less for half-off.
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette is down to $24 and is packed with 18 different lipsticks. While it's sometimes a hassle to apply lip color with a brush instead of a bullet, the low, low price combined with the ability to create custom shades may be enough to sway on-the-fence shoppers. Don't fear the white, black, blue, and yellow hues, either. They can subtly alter brighter or deeper shades into more wearable versions with just a tiny bit of beauty alchemy.
For shoppers more focused on complexion, Cover FX's Contour Kit is on the list, too. All five shade combinations are priced at $24, which means that everyone can get in on the deal and chisel their cheekbones to their hearts' content. Allure adds that the palettes have everything to contour and highlight, so it's a real do-it-all wonder squeezed into a single compact. The company's accompanying brush is also on sale for $19.
Strobing fanatics can get some new goods, too. Sephora's very own highlighting palette (in two shade options) is marked down to $21 and contains a rainbow of ethereal-looking colors. It's definitely not for no-makeup makeup, but anyone looking to bring their highlight game up several levels can take advantage of three cream products and two face glosses for the ultimate in shimmer and shine.
Here's the real tip: The items aren't on sale just yet, but shoppers can add any of the picks to their carts before the sale goes live. When the sale officially starts on Thursday, all it takes is a quick checkout and shoppers can avoid the early morning rush that accompanies every Weekly Wow.
