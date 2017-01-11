9 Ways Celebs Make Basic Eyeliner Look Totally Badass

Last year was a big one for blue eye makeup, both on the runways and in real life. But we fully expected it to die down after we put away our bikinis and sandals in September. Instead, the winter months have brought an even bigger explosion of the trend — and it feels even fresher and edgier as we enter 2017.
But the best part? Top celeb makeup artists are applying their blue liners in interesting new ways. Think: graphic flicks, '70s-inspired pops of color, and vibrant pigment limited to the waterline. Just this past week, we saw a major uptick in the cool-girl renditions. Think: Lily Collins' cobalt cat-eye, Diane Kruger's two-tone, shimmery look, and more.
Ahead, we're breaking down everything you need to know to make this trend work right now. Check out our tips and picks, then run and dig out your summer makeup bag. It's time to break out the blues early.
This story was originally published on November 22, 2016.
