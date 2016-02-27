10 Spring Beauty Trends To Start Wearing NOW

The more things change, the more they stay the same — and that phrase rings true in a major way when talking about this year's spring beauty trends. Sure, there are plenty of bright shadows and lazy-girl hairstyles to satiate your warm-weather moods. But a ton of fall trends are hanging around for spring. Think vampy lips, , and full-on bangs — looks you may not typically associate with the sunnier seasons.
So to make sure you're primed and ready, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite hair and makeup trends perfect for both right now and the warmer months ahead. With such a crazy range of looks, we're sure you'll find at least one that will tickle your fancy.
So to make sure you're primed and ready, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite hair and makeup trends perfect for both right now and the warmer months ahead. With such a crazy range of looks, we're sure you'll find at least one that will tickle your fancy.