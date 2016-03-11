Fashion may have the little black dress, but beauty has the little black eyeliner — and it's served us well. But if the spring runways are any indication (and they usually are), another shade is soon to be worthy of our devotion. Blue shadows and liners were trending in a major way. And we mean blue like you've never seen it before; pearly pastels, gutsy cobalts, and electric brights. And now that spring is just around the corner, it's the ideal time to start experimenting.
Of course, some of us may be a little gun-shy when it comes to colorful eye makeup (there's a fine line between "edgy" and "crazy"). So we enlisted the help of makeup artist Allie Smith — cool-eyeshadow girl extraordinaire. She masterfully whipped up a series of looks for different skin tones. They're so spectacular, we want to try them all — and we're willing to bet you will, too.
Click through to get some serious cerulean inspiration. The (blue) sky's the limit.
