We Finally Know Exactly When ColourPop Is Coming To Sephora

Update: In news that is sure to make your dreary Monday that much better, you no longer have to wonder when the ColourPop x Sephora is hitting the retailer. The official date has just been announced: ColourPop will be launching on-site and in select Sephora stores on November 1.
While that means you will, unfortunately, have to wait more than a month to get your hands on your favorite affordable items, think of all the positives here. At least you'll have time to save up.
This story was originally posted on August 7, 2017.
With the exception of tampons, deodorant, and toilet paper, you'll soon be able to stock pretty much your entire bathroom at Sephora. This month, the beauty giant added almost 10 brands to its roster, including Kiehl's, Antonym, Tom Ford, and CocoFloss. But the latest Sephora newbie is a game-changer that even we didn't see coming. A few hints: It's an internet favorite, it's cheap, and it's dropping a massive collections in just a few weeks. That's right, it's ColourPop Cosmetics.
Just two years since launching and maintaining its power as one of the top beauty e-retailers, ColourPop is finally coming to shelves this November. And here's everything you need to know: ColourPop will launch exclusive products just for Sephora shoppers (crossing our fingers it's the return of more tie-dye highlighters), the pace for new launches will not slow down (CP is one of the fastest growing brands, ever), and most importantly, the prices will not increase.
The news is especially exciting for consumers, since it will be one of the lowest priced (and highest-quality) options at Sephora. And, for the first time, people will be able to swatch, touch, and test the products in person — instead of ordering them online and crossing their fingers that the shades work for their skin tone.
When we asked Laura Nelson, co-founder and president of ColourPop's parent company Seed Beauty, she explained to Refinery29 exclusively why ColourPop makes a lot of sense in Sephora: "ColourPop has always been a brand full of personality... We look forward to connecting with our customers on an emotional level by meeting them offline and creating a special experience with each product they encounter."
She said she can't share the exact details of the products just yet, or whether the entire range will be sold in stores (and which ones). But, she did say that there would consistently be new offerings — which means we'll be hanging out at the black-and-white-striped beauty destination even more this fall.
