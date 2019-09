For a beauty brand, getting into Sephora is like trying to get into Paul's Casablanca at midnight on a Saturday. That is to say, fairly difficult, prestigious, and great for exposure (the 'grams don't lie). The retailer has long stocked the who's who of the makeup world — NARS, Urban Decay, Make Up For Ever — and served as an incubator for new brands like Farmacy and Too Cool For School.