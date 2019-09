Read This Before Investing In Skin Care

How To Cheat The Right Way

Instead of committing to a full line without giving it much thought, Dr. Swann prefers a “skin typing” approach to creating your own unique routine. It’s simple: Determine what your skin type is (you may need the help of a dermatologist or aesthetician for this) and what your goals are (to prevent fine lines, breakouts, dullness, or just keep the status quo with the right protection, for example). Then, look for products that fit your needs and are suited to your skin-type.Dr. Swann recommends cherry-picking from lines that do clinical testing for efficacy, like Obagi SkinMedica , and Elta MD Skinceuticals , which releases studies on their efficacy, is also a good one to explore.But before you get overwhelmed, heed Dr. Tanzi’s advice. “Skin care doesn’t have to be complicated,” she says. “You just need three steps.” That is: cleanse, treat, and protect with sunscreen in the morning; cleanse, treat, and moisturize at night.Disclaimer: This isn't to say that some lines aren't a great base for your research. There's no denying that you will find great products packaged together, but don't feel obliged to go all in just because the brand is marketing them as a line — think of trying a range a bit like dating, not everyproduct is going to work with you and your needs, no matter how alluring they are. [Ed. note: For me, face mists are like bad boys, they seem like they'll be fun and invigorating, but they just dry out my skin.]