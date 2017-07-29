7 Black Celebrity Makeup Artists You Should Follow

I didn't grow up near a MAC counter — the spot for special occasion makeup among my peers — so my mom drove me to our local discount department store before my senior prom. I remember telling the well-meaning artist what I wanted: glittery lids and glossy lips to go with my ruffled gown. Although the woman was sweet, she ended up sticking to the Black girl face chart from the brand she was working for, and refused to get a little more creative. It was clear she hadn't worked with many clients with my complexion before.
My pre-prom experience isn't unique. While the beauty industry has become a lot more inclusive, there are still a lot of artists that are simply unfamiliar with working with darker skin tones. (And, of course, this is an even bigger issue among hairstylists, but I digress...) Furthermore, Black celebrity makeup artists are still underrepresented at the top creative agencies in the biz.
Thankfully, there are plenty of artists blazing a path for the newbies following in their footsteps, including the seven notables, ahead. Click follow, then get ready for some serious inspiration.